SEC Media’s grim prediction for Kentucky puts Mark Stoops on the brink

The last two years have seen the relationship between Kentucky Wildcats fans and Mark Stoops completely sour. As Stoops helped build Kentucky up as a football school, the fanbase loved him recognizing that some of the programs flaws were in part due to their status compared to other SEC schools. Then before Mike Elko was hired at Texas A&M, Mark Stoops appeared to have taken the job but, the Aggies fanbase melted down which prevented Stoops from stepping up the ladder.

Kentucky fans were hurt by the fact that it appeared Stoops was ready to ditch the Wildcats even if he claimed he turned the job down. In 2024, Mark Stoops didn't help himself in the eyes of the Kentucky fanbase as he went 4-8 with a 1-7 record in the SEC.

Heading into the 2025 season, Mark Stoops is considered on the hot seat and could desperately use one of the years where he far exceeds expectations otherwise he may be searching for a new job. After SEC Media Days, the media released its preseason poll and the results aren't great for Kentucky.

If Kentucky is once again the second worst team in the Conference, it may finally become time for the program to move on from Mark Stoops. Under his tenure, Kentucky has gone 67-73 with a 28-62 record in SEC Play. A year where Kentucky once again only beats out Mississippi State will only make Stoops' record look worse.

While Kentucky was bad last season, it may be even harder to win this season after the losses the team suffered in the transfer portal. Elite receivers Dane Key and Barion Brown transferred to Nebraska and LSU taking away two game changing talents. Tight End Jordan Dingle left for South Carolina leaving new quarterback Zach Calzada with next to no weapons to throw to.

If Mark Stoops is going to extend his stay in Lexington, it's going to require a miracle season for the Wildcats otherwise, the fanbase will continue to hope for former Kentucky assistant Jon Sumrall.

