Shameful behavior continues at LSU, Kirk Herbstreit calls for "clown" fans to stop
It’s unsettling to see how fan behavior in college football has been sliding downhill this season.
During the LSU vs. Alabama game, a few frustrated LSU fans took it upon themselves to express their disapproval by throwing bottles and other trash onto the field after a call went against their team. Of course, it really meant nothing considering the Tigers were blasted 42-13 by Alabama.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who was covering the game, didn’t hesitate to call out the behavior.
“Why does that have to become a thing this year?” he said via The New York Post. “Some idiots do this in Texas, and now all of a sudden we see it popping up in college football. Enough’s enough, clowns. What are you doing?”
Herbstreit’s reaction isn’t just frustration for the sake of it; this trend has genuinely taken off, and it’s creating a rough environment for everyone involved.
Earlier this season, Texas fans threw debris onto the field after a controversial call, sparking outrage but seemingly little deterrence. Now, it’s as if this has become a “go-to” response whenever fans don’t like the direction a game is taking. Herbstreit’s comment, “Just … what are you doing?” really sums up the baffling nature of this trend.
It’s not just embarrassing for teams and schools—it’s actually dangerous. The people who face the brunt of this behavior are often the players, staff, and even cheerleaders who are just there doing their jobs. No one goes to a game expecting to dodge bottles because of a bad call. If this keeps up, universities might have to enforce stricter penalties or implement new security measures to prevent it.
At the end of the day, we all get disappointed by calls, but tossing trash onto the field is not the answer. As Herbstreit said, “Enough’s enough.” It’s time to leave this trend behind.