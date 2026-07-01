Shane Beamer delivers signature recruiting win securing 5-star CB Joshua Dobson

Shane Beamer heads into the 2026 college football season with a ton of pressure to deliver a promising season. After a year that gave the Gamecocks fans so much hope in 2024-25, the team went just 4-8 this past season with a 1-7 record in SEC play. In the era of the expanded College Football Playoff, Beamer is going to need to prove he can build a consistent winner; otherwise, the program could look elsewhere.

One of the easiest ways to build optimism for the future is by delivering signature wins on the recruiting trail. The Carolina's constantly produces high level 4 and 5-star recruits, giving Shane Beamer a chance to land players that can transform the program.

Shane Beamer lands 5-star Josh Dobson in rollercoaster recruitment

On Wednesday, Rivals held their new Rivals Summer Signing Day event where a ton of the top uncommitted recruits came off the board. Wednesday Night, 5-star cornerback Joshua Dobson announced his commitment, picking the local South Carolina Gamecocks over Michigan among many other suitors.

At times in this recruitment, LSU was predicted to win out, then it was Texas A&M, and Michigan was trending near the end. Instead, South Carolina constantly recruited Joshua Dobson, and it paid off with a commitment.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Joshua Dobson is a 5-star recruit ranked as the 12th best player in the country, the 3rd ranked cornerback in the class, and the top player out of North Carolina.

The win gives South Carolina a headliner in this recruiting class, as the staff will look to continue building around him. Dobson instantly becomes the highest-ranked recruit in the Gamecocks' class, and he could help draw other top players to join him at South Carolina.

As Shane Beamer looks to prove that he's the long time fit at the helm of the program, winning battles like the one for Dobson go a long way. When Joshua Dobson arrives on campus, South Carolina will have to develop him into the player everyone thinks he can be, but winning the battle is the first step for Beamer.