Shane Beamer fixed South Carolina's biggest issue with incredible transfer addition

After an exciting 2024 season for South Carolina, the 2025 season was a massive let-down with the Gamecocks finishing the season 4-8 with an abysmal 1-7 record in the SEC. The Gamecocks brought back a Heisman front-runner in LaNorris Sellers, but his campaign was quickly shut down due to South Carolina's flaws.

The biggest flaw for the Gamecocks this season was the offensive line leading to Lonnie Teasley being fired in October. The group up front wasn't nearly good enough, allowing LaNorris Sellers to be sacked 42 times while the rushing attack picked up just 3.2 yards per carry.

As Shane Beamer entered the offseason with some pressure, he clearly realized he needed to upgrade the roster, and he did so with a significant splash.

South Carolina lands the Transfer Portal's top tackle Jacarrius Peak

On Thursday Night, Shane Beamer and his staff picked up a massive win, landing NC State star Jacarrius Peak.

BREAKING: NC State standout transfer OT Jacarrius Peak has Committed to South Carolina, he tells @On3Sports



He’s the No. 3 Player (No. 1 OT) in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/vaUzI8o082 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2026

Jacarrius Peak was one of the best players regardless of position, to enter the Transfer Portal, drawing interest from several top Power 4 schools. Jacarrius Peak ranked as the top offensive lineman in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Peak has been one of the best offensive tackles in the Country over the past two seasons, allowing just 5 sacks in 980 pass blocking snaps. Blocking for a mobile quarterback is a different challenge for most offensive tackles, and it shouldn't be much of a change for Peak as he spent the past two seasons blocking for CJ Bailey who's also a dual threat quarterback.

Shane Beamer is already having a great offseason, bringing back LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Dylan Stewart while making a splash with the addition of Jacarrius Peak. The Gamecocks have moved swiftly, adding 3 offensive linemen, which should go a long way in improving this unit.