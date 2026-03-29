Shane Beamer lands international phenom to help solidify the Gamecocks offensive line

Shane Beamer heads into 2026 with a ton of pressure to start building a consistent winner at South Carolina. The 2024 season built a ton of excitement, and it looked like the Gamecocks had finally gotten over the hump. In 2025, the team heavily regressed which was a massive disappointment given the talent they had. One of the biggest reasons for the Gamecocks struggles was offensive line play.

The offensive line left LaNorris Sellers running for his life as they gave up 43 sacks on the season. The unit wasn't much better run blocking as South Carolina only averaged 3.2 yards per carry with an explosive rusher in Sellers contributing to the unit. The top priority has been building this team in the trenches to become more sustainable in the SEC.

South Carolina lands international OL prospect Neff Giwa

On Sunday Morning, the South Carolina Gamecocks landed a future offensive lineman with the commitment of Neff Giwa.

NEWS: Class of 2026 OT Neff Giwa has Committed to South Carolina, source told @Rivals



The 6’8 300 OT from Ireland chose the Gamecocks over Miami, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee



He’s a rugby-player-turned OT with 37-inch arms and runs a 4.88 40https://t.co/47LvHMIrdJ pic.twitter.com/fd0mMWQ1N1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2026

As a recruit, Neff Giwa is an unranked recruit because, he was just discovered a few weeks ago. Mario Cristobal and Miami saw a video of the 6-foot-7 295 pound Irish rugby star, and offered him a scholarship setting off a domino effect throughout the Country.

It became clear early that South Carolina wanted Neff Giwa badly as they pushed hard to land his commitment before he even announced a decision on Sunday.

South Carolina wanted to give Neff Giwa a huge NIL deal so he’d commit yesterday and cancel his Miami visit. But since Mario Cristobal was the towering OT prospect from Ireland’s first offer, Giwa still wanted to take the trip to UM. He is visiting the Canes right now. https://t.co/d680plXuoq — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 24, 2026

The question now will be whether or not South Carolina can develop Neff Giwa into a SEC Caliber offensive tackle. Neff Giwa has all the traits to be a star at this level, but he's never played football which will lead to some questions. The Gamecocks staff will need to teach Giwa technique on the fly, but he'll more likely be a developmental prospect rather than an instant plug and play starter.