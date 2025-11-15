Shane Beamer's epic collapse in College Station should be a fireable offense

Coming into Saturday, nobody gave the South Carolina Gamecocks a chance as they traveled to College Station to face the 3rd ranked Texas A&M Aggies. When South Carolina instead dominated the first half, taking a 30-3 lead into the locker room, it changed the entire dynamic, and the Gamecocks' losing was no longer acceptable.

Shane Beamer was feeling himself so much in the first half that he told the broadcast that he wasn't surprised by his teams showing since they beat Texas A&M by 24 points last season.

In-game sideline interviews are often pretty useless, but that one Shane Beamer just did in between the first and second quarters, talking about how they beat A&M last year by 24, and the belief in his team was strong. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 15, 2025

In the second half, Shane Beamer was quickly reminded that we're no longer living in 2024, and that his 2025 team isn't nearly as good as they turned in one of the most stunning collapses in recent memory.

Shane Beamer belongs on the hot seat for his blown lead

When the second half began, it was all Texas A&M, and once they punched Shane Beamer's team in the mouth, they collapsed. The Aggies went on a 21-0 run in the 3rd quarter and a 28-0 run in the second half, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

The loss drops South Carolina to 3-7 on the season and 1-7 in the SEC, which is a stunning collapse after the promise they showed last season. Coming into the day, SEC teams were 0-286 in SEC play when trailing by 27 points or more, but Shane Beamer's collapse marks the first time ever.

The good news for Shane Beamer is that after last season, the Gamecocks handed him a nice new extension, which makes it almost impossible to fire him. Shane Beamer missed on some of his staff hires, and this offseason, he's going to need to clean house as the offense has been a disaster. If Beamer doesn't nail the offseason and show signs of improvement next season, it's going to become clear that last season was a fluke and it may be time for both sides to move on.