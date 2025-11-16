Shedeur Sanders NFL Debut: Gauging the Rookies' exciting first appearance

This Spring, many expected that Shedeur Sanders could be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but he ended up sliding all the way to Day 3, landing with the Cleveland Browns. This season, the Browns have started Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, but the fanbase has been enamored with Shedeur Sanders as the offense has looked lifeless for most of the year.

On Sunday, as the Browns led their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, 16-10, Dillon Gabriel suffered an injury, meaning that Shedeur Sanders finally got to make his NFL Debut. The fanbase showed just how excited they were to see the rookie quarterback, greeting him with a massive applause.

Shedeur Sanders entering the game:

Adam Schefter

Tracking Shedeur Sanders Rookie Debut for the Browns

On his first snap in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders rolled out and found Cedric Tillman for a 5 yard gain to kick off his career. The Browns drive was then derailed as a holding penalty put the Browns behind the sticks. Sanders found David Njoku for 7 yards on second down, but the Ravens brought pressure and sacked Shedeur Sanders for a 13 yard loss.

Sanders' second drive started with a run for a loss by Quinshon Judkins, followed by an incomplete pass, and ended with an interception under pressure.

NATE WIGGINS INTERCEPTION!!!



Tune in on CBS.

The Browns' defense bailed Sanders out, getting an interception of its own to give the offense the ball right back. On Sanders' next pass, he nearly threw another interception, but Kyle Hamilton then punted the football, causing a delay of game. On third down, Sanders flashed his mobility, scrambling to pick up a first down. The Browns' next third down ended with a 14-yard sack as the Ravens brought a ton of pressure, and the receivers couldn't get open.

After the Ravens kicked a field goal to cut the Browns' lead to 3, the Browns' offense got kick-started. The Browns picked up 8 yards on a trick play to Isaiah Bond, followed by a nice run by Quinshon Judkins put the Browns in Ravens territory. The drive then stalled out, but the Browns were able to flip the field.

The Ravens were able to drive down the field and kick a field goal to tie the game, putting the pressure on Sanders and the offense. Sanders went 0-3, including an intentional grounding penalty, which pushed the Browns' offense even further back.

Facing a 4th down, the Ravens pulled off an incredible trick play, leading to a go-ahead touchdown, putting Shedeur Sanders in a 2-minute drill to try and tie the game. Sanders kicked off the drive with his best play of the day, finding fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr for 25 yards.

Sanders finds Fannin



Browns on the move

Facing 3rd and 10, Shedeur Sanders found his biggest playmaker, Jerry Jeudy, who made an incredible play to pick up the first down. Sanders then picked up 5 yards on 1st down with his legs, but missed a potential touchdown on a throw downfield, escaping the rush. On 3rd down, Shedeur Sanders delivered an incredible pass, but Gage Larvadain couldn't hang on. The Ravens brought pressure again on 4th down, and Sanders couldn't connect with Harold Fannin giving the Ravens the win.

Overall, it wasn't the best showing from Shedeur Sanders, who finished 4-16 passing for 47 yards and an interception. Being thrust into action is almost an impossible task for a rookie, and the Browns offense as a whole will need to play better, whether it's Sanders under center or Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders spent four seasons playing for his father, Deion Sanders, between Jackson State and Colorado. During his College career, Sanders picked up countless awards, including being the 2024 First Team All-Big 12 quarterback while helping put Colorado back on the map.

The Cleveland Browns were able to land Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick which was far below any analyst suspected he'd be drafted. This Browns franchise has been searching for a franchise quarterback, and Sanders could prove to be the answer if he impresses in his playing time.

At 2-7, the Browns desperately need a quarterback to step up, and the hope is that Sanders or Dillon Gabriel will prove to be worth the investment.