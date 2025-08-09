Shedeur Sanders shines in Preseason debut, proving NFL Draft doubters wrong

When the NFL Draft rolled around, Shedeur Sanders was one of the biggest losers of the first night as he was predicted to be a Top 5 selection yet, didn't hear his name called on the first two nights. By falling to the 5th round, Shedeur Sanders path to becoming an NFL starting quarterback only got harder especially as the team selected Dillon Gabriel earlier in the NFL Draft.

This Summer, Shedeur Sanders has had an impressive showing at Cleveland Browns training camp, but the best way to impress a coaching staff is by performing in the preseason games. On Friday Night, Shedeur Sanders got his first chance to do so, starting the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

At the start of the second quarter, Shedeur Sanders scored his first touchdown, finding Kaden Davis for a 7 yard touchdown fitting the ball between several defenders.

Shedeur Sanders finds Kaden Davis for the TD!



At the end of the first half, the Cleveland Browns got the ball with just over 3 minutes remaining in the half, looking to lead another scoring drive. Sanders went 3-3 passing on the drive, leading the team down the field on a 60 yard scoring drive where he found Kaden Davis once again, this time for a 12 yard touchdown.

Shedeur Sanders to Kaden Davis AGAIN for the TD!



In his half leading the offense, Shedeur Sanders went 11-18 passing for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sanders also showed an ability to make plays with his legs picking up 19 yards on 4 rushes.

Shedeur Sanders' first career start has grabbed everyone's attention as it's clear he has the potential to be an impactful starter in the NFL. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, a high ranking AFC North executive is beyond impressed with Sanders' debut.

Text from a high-ranking AFC North executive on #Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders: “It’s early, but wow. Actually shocked at how good he looks.” https://t.co/sb5xKB63sA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2025

As Sanders looks to turn the momentum in Cleveland, another great athlete for Cleveland is impressed with Sanders ability in his first game.

That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

While Shedeur Sanders has impressed to begin his NFL Career, he still has a ton of work to do if he's going to surpass Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel let alone Joe Flacco for the starting job. Going forward, it's going to be impossible for the Browns coaching staff to continue passing up Sanders for first team reps as he's clearly talented enough to play as a rookie.

