Sherrone Moore's new look is the corniest move of all time

Part of being a college football coach is being extremely corny, and over the years, we've gotten countless examples of coaches being embarrassing. We've seen Brian Kelly dance with recruits in the most uncomfortable way possible, while he also picked up a fake southern accent. Dabo Swinney made one of the most cringy TikToks of all time. Dan Lanning even jumped in a pool with a recruit earlier this year to land a commitment just for the player to flip later that month.

Being a rah-rah, always upbeat personality is kind of a requirement for most coaches, yet trying to relate to players decades younger than you always leads to embarrassing moments. On Monday Afternoon, Sherrone Moore surpassed Brian Kelly's dance moves, Dabo Swinney's TikTok, and even Dan Lanning's cannonball for the most cringe moment possibly ever.

Sherrone Moore's jacket is an All-Time cringe moment

After getting embarrassed by the USC Trojans, the Michigan Wolverines already have two losses, and if they can't get back on track. The message Sherrone Moore has for his team is that they have to get back to work, and he decided to showcase that by wearing his "blue collar jacket".

Sherrone Moore was asked if there is an overall message to his Michigan team after the loss to USC.



“The message is pretty simple. We got to go back to work. That’s why I have the blue collar jacket on,” he said. pic.twitter.com/sHUpd1m2qX — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 13, 2025

Having to wear a "blue collar jacket" to remind your team to work hard is as try hard and as corny a move as a coach could make. That's not an ordinary jacket that Moore was wearing, which means that he or a staffer had to go and get it custom-made just to try and send a message.

When Jim Harbaugh was leading the Michigan Wolverines, he didn't need to pull moves like this his teams always played with that level of intensity. If Moore and Michigan don't get back on track this move will be mocked and become a meme so he better hope that it pans out.

More Michigan Wolverines News: