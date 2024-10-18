Six pack of possible upsets in College Football Week 8
It has been a wild ride through the first seven weeks of the season and I expect no different for Week 8 of the college football season. With that being said here are six teams that I think are on upset alert on Saturday.
Lets starts with the Miami Hurricanes who are lucky to still be undefeated at this point. The bye week came at the perfect time for the Canes, but even coming off the bye going to Louisville is always a tough place to win. Maybe, I'm basing this on the past seasons but this is the type of game Miami has lost in the past when they get national attention, and until they break that stereotype it is hard to not put them on upset alert. We will see if Cam Ward has the same magic he had against the Hokies and Cal.
My second upset special might sound a little crazy, but I think Auburn has a chance to beat Missouri. As bad as things have been on the Plains for them to go on the road and only be a four point underdog seems a bit fishy. There are still a lot of questions about this Missouri team after they were destroyed in College Station, and no way Hugh Freeze wants to go without a win in SEC play. This will be one to watch.
Based on where they are ranked Illinois beating Michigan in Champagne doesn't seem like much of an underdog story, but the line favors Michigan and there is the overall history. A win for the Illini over the Wolverines is big in any season, especially when they are alive in both the Big 10 and Playoff race. We know Michigan can't pass the ball and that plays perfectly into what Bet Bielema's defense does. Don't be shocked if Illinois wins and the game goes under 44.5.
LSU got a very emotional win in overtime against Ole Miss and now travel to Fayetteville to face an Arkansas team that is coming off a bye week and the atmosphere will be electric. This is a game that has had several classic endings over the years and I expect something similar to the 2007 game happening on Saturday night. The Hogs are doing all they can to save Sam Pittman's job and this would be the icing on the cake.
Colorado winning in Tucson against Arizona may not seem like much of an upset, but they are 2.5 point underdog Saturday night. This should be a fun one with Shedeur Sanders going head to head with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan being covered by as healthy as possible Travis Hunter. I expect to see a lot of points in this one and it should be a fun watch. Even in a loss to Kansas State the Buffs showed me a lot and I'd be shocked if they don't pull off the slight upset against the Wildcats.
Nebraska heading to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers has never been a bigger game. Curt Cignetti has done wonders in his first season and has the most excitement for Indiana football maybe in my life. When the cheapest tickets are going for no less than $100 it lets you know how big of a game this is. Pressure has never been higher to win at Indiana and there will be a lot of eyes on this game. Nebraska would love to spoil this magical run and they have the defense to do it. Also it is an intriguing quarterback battle between Dylan Raiola and Kurtis Rourke. You don't get much better for an 11 AM matchup than this and both teams are looking for a signature win.