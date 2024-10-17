Travis Hunter blames Deion Sanders hate for ruining his Heisman chances
Travis Hunter is a generational talent, and he's not afraid to let people know it.
In all seriousness, there haven't been many players in the history of college football to do what he is doing so successfully. Through six games this season, Hunter has accumulated 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns as a wide receiver and he also has two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 18 total tackles as a defensive back.
That means he is on pace to potentially eclipse 1,000 yards as a receiver and have a big year as a defensive back, as well.
Because of this, Hunter is one of the clear favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He also is a lock for the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The only question is if NFL teams will value him more as a wide receiver or a cornerback, perhaps even trying him at both positions.
As the season has progressed, though, a new candidate has emerged as the potential favorite to win the award: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. As phenomenal as Hunter has been, Jeanty is putting up historic numbers. Through just six games, he has 1,248 yards rushing on 126 carries (9.9 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He is on pace to break Barry Sanders' record for rushing yards in a single season (2,628) and, right now, it doesn't look like anyone will stop him.
With him making noise in the Heisman race, Travis Hunter recently went viral joining Robert Griffin III's podcast. Hunter was asked about the Heisman race and downplayed Jeanty's historic run.
In addition, he was asked about playing for Colorado and the disdain that many people have for Deion Sanders and the program in general. When asked if his Heisman chances are being hindered by the hate people have for Coach Prime, he said he believes they are.
"“Nobody did anything that I’ve done and put up the numbers that I have put up on both sides of the ball….There’s a lot of people that don’t like us though," he said.
Travis Hunter may be the single-best athlete in college football today. He has become one of the most recognizable faces in college football and there are numerous Heisman voters who will be checking his name on the ballot when the time comes.
If he does not win the Heisman, though, it will not be because people hate Colorado or Deion Sanders. If Hunter doesn't win the Heisman Trophy, it will be because Ashton Jeanty etched himself into the history books. Or, perhaps, a quarterback will emerge to lead the fold.
Regardless, it should be fun to see how this Heisman race plays out down the stretch of the season.
Current Heisman odds include Ashton Jeanty (+185), Dillon Gabriel (+270), Cam Ward (+700), Carson Beck (+1200), Cade Klubnik (+1200), and Quinn Ewers (+1500). Travis Hunter is listed at +2500 odds following his injury, though Sanders recently confirmed that he'll be playing this weekend.