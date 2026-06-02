SMU lands former MLB player whose recruiting class produced Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown

College sports have seen rosters built in the strangest of ways over the past few years as the NIL and Revenue Sharing era has made it more attractive than ever to play at the college level. Whether it's former G-League or International stars joining the college basketball ranks or the age of some college football players, teams are giving almost anyone a chance.

The latest football program to take a unique swing at landing a potential star is the SMU Mustangs and Rhett Lashlee. On Tuesday, SMU added Jordyn Adams to their roster who comes with a more unique story than most athletes.

Jordyn Adams finally arrives in college football after immense hype

On Tuesday, On3's Billy Embody reported that former MLB player Jordyn Adams was enrolled at SMU, and planned on playing college football.

NEW: Former MLB player Jordyn Adams has enrolled at SMU and plans to play football, @BillyEmbody reports👀



The 26-year-old was a first-round MLB Draft pick and a 4-star WR prospect coming out of high school in 2018.https://t.co/g28AX1FlnN pic.twitter.com/ZL4mbnc0lu — On3 (@On3) June 2, 2026

Coming out of High School, Jordyn Adams was an incredibly hyped athlete with interest from college football and baseball programs. After appearing in All-American games for both football and baseball, Adams opted to sign with the North Carolina Tar Heels with plans of being a two-sport star.

Instead, Jordyn Adams was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. Adams passed up on college, and ended up making his MLB Debut in 2023 for the team that drafted him. During his time in the big leagues, Adams struggled to catch on with both the Angels and the Orioles.

Now, Adams is giving up on his baseball journey, and hoping to pick back up where he left off with football. When Adams was coming out of High School, 24/7 Sports ranked him as the 14th best player in the country, the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of North Carolina.

NFL Star Amon-Ra St. Brown ranked directly ahead of Adams in his recruiting class while he ranked better than NFL 1st round picks Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Rondale Moore, Chris Olave, Rashod Bateman, and several other future stars.

In his final season of High School football, Adams caught 54 passes for 1,060 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The hope for SMU will be that Adams can dip back into some of that talent, and develop into an option for the Mustangs. Adams should still be a more than capable athlete given that he's remained in professional baseball. This Summer, Rhett Lashlee and his staff should get a good look at Adams' level of athletic talent, and it'll help determine if the addition makes sense.

In the past, we've seen former MLB prospects and players make their way to football, but it's becoming more popular as of late. Recently, former MLB outfielder Monte Harrison joined Arkansas where he's caught 3 passes for 58 yards over the past two seasons.