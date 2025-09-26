Social media dunked on Lincoln Riley's tone deaf complaint about kickoff times

Conference realignment has brought a ton of changes for better or worse to college football after the Pac 12 was broken up with teams joining other leagues. Most of the changes hurt the fans as they have to travel across the Country some weeks to visit an away game while the games being in different time zones make for exhausting days for both the players and the fans.
Last weekend, the USC Trojans hosted the Michigan State Spartans and while the Trojans were able to have a primetime home game, the Spartans were playing at 11:00 PM ET. This weekend, USC goes on the road to take on Illinois except they'll go from playing the latest kickoff time to the earliest.
The massive shift in when the Trojans will kickoff has been the subject of debate for many from USC including Head Coach Lincoln Riley.
Social media users blast Lincoln Riley for being tone deaf
While Lincoln Riley can complain about having to play so early in the day, the USC Trojans are to blame for this problem. The Trojans along with others in their league bolted for leagues made up of teams on the East Coast when it made the most sense to stay in the Pac 12 playing regional football. Teams chose to reap the benefits of joining other leagues and now they have to deal with the consequences.
One account posted that there was a league that could've solved all the Trojans problems but, they chose to destroy it.
Another user brought up that this is the perfect example of why playing in a coast to coast league was a terrible idea in a regional sport.
The best point comes from another user who pointed out that Michigan State was forced to play at USC at 11:00 PM Eastern which was a massive benefit for the Trojans.
The good news for Lincoln Riley and USC is that if they really have an issue they can always go back to the Pac 12 which needs new members but, they never will as it would be a tradeoff financially.
