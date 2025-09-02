Social Media was on fire with Jordon Hudson jokes during the Tar Heels football game

The North Carolina Tar Heels thought they were getting a coronation on Monday Night as Bill Belichick made his College Football debut. When the Tar Heels marched down the field on the opening drive of the game scoring a quick touchdown followed by a three and out on defense, everyone quickly thought this was the start of a new era in Chapel Hill.

What looked like a celebration quickly became every North Carolina fan's worst nightmare as the TCU Horned Frogs scored the next 41 points. As all of the hope of the new era went out the window with North Carolina falling apart, all the fanbase could do is laugh at the situation.

The good news is that with the hilarious offseason storylines created by Belichick's girlfriend/(insert various job titles) Jordon Hudson, there was plenty to laugh at. When the score reached 41-7 TCU, one twitter user quickly pointed out that when Bill Belichick was 41, Jordon Hudson was 7.

Coincidentally, Bill Belichick was 41 when Jordon Hudson was 7. pic.twitter.com/EvmdsbqBG1 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 2, 2025

The game reached 41-7 when quarterback Gio Lopez got crushed leading to a TCU scoop and score touchdown while knocking Lopez out of the game. Replacing Gio Lopez was journeyman quarterback Max Johnson who got to make his inspirational return after nearly losing his leg. Johnson is far from a rookie as On3's Brett McMurphy pointed out that he's the same age (24) as Jordon Hudson.

Ironically, UNC back-up QB Max Johnson is 24 years old, the same age as Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's girlfriend — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 2, 2025

As the Tar Heels fell into a massive hole, the stadium quickly cleared out except for a few thousand fans who were still holding out hope. As one Twitter/X user pointed out, Bill Belichick has a ton of experience with a numbers gap this big.

don’t worry guys Bill’s used to this big of a numbers gap. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 2, 2025

As Bill Belichick looks like a shell of himself at North Carolina, Twitter users are joking that Hudson may be ready to move on.

Things are going so bad for Bill Belichick tonight that Jordon Hudson just texted Bill Parcells: “U up?” — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 2, 2025

Before the game even started, fans started to poke fun at Bill Belichick joking that the night game was bad news as he'd have to drive Hudson to school in the morning.

Unfortunate Bill Belichick stat ahead of his UNC debut. pic.twitter.com/y1rZ9WnQYk — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 1, 2025

Given their steep age gap, Belichick or Hudson didn't lose faith as to them age is just a number.

Bill Belichick and Jordon don’t think 41-7 is even that big of a gap — Molly (@FSUmollz) September 2, 2025

When the score reached 40-7, one fan pointed out that it was both Hudson's and Belichick's ages in 2007.

ESPN showing how old Belichick and his girlfriend were in 2008 pic.twitter.com/CRmQioP4Bd — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) September 2, 2025

When the game started to get out of hand, one Twitter account joked that it was Hudson's time to step in at quarterback.

UNC after Belichick puts his 24-year-old girlfriend in at QB: pic.twitter.com/4BcXKJsUTz — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) September 2, 2025

More North Carolina Tar Heels News: