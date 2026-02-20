Sonny Styles may be the benefactor of the Dallas Cowboys latest move

As the NFL offseason continues to slowly move toward the NFL Draft and Free Agency, teams are starting to prepare for this important stretch. The Dallas Cowboys have an important offseason again after trading for Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline while they'll pick twice in the 1st Round this year. One of the Cowboys trade deadline pickups is already leaving Dallas as the Cowboys cut linebacker Logan Wilson on Friday.

Cowboys are releasing LB Logan Wilson, as @VoiceOfTheStar also reported. Cowboys acquired Wilson from the Bengals at the trade deadline last year in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/NrVnDPEjpO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2026

The move helps the Cowboys create $6.5 million in salary cap space which they'll likely spend elsewhere this offseason. Dallas now has a hole in the middle of the defense, and everyone will circle a name to watch in the NFL Draft.

Sonny Styles NFL Draft floor is now the Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker isn't seen as a premium position by NFL teams which always haunts top prospects in the NFL Draft. Sonny Styles is arguably the best player in this draft class, but because he plays linebacker, it's hard to project just how high he may get picked this Spring. The Cowboys cutting Logan Wilson, may set Sonny Styles floor in this draft.

The Cowboys have two 1st Round Picks this offseason holding the 12th and 20th Overall Picks thanks to the Micah Parsons trade. Sonny Styles ranks as the 12th ranked player on the consensus board putting him right in range to be picked with the Cowboys first of the two selections.

The defense was a massive issue for the Cowboys this season as the team allowed 30.1 points per game which was the worst mark in the league. Adding a player of Styles' caliber to the middle of this defense would go a long way in improving the unit.

While the Cowboys will hope that Sonny Styles falls to them, the team will need cross their fingers with some of the teams picking ahead of them. The Bengals and Commanders both could look to plug the star linebacker into their defense while other teams may start to show interest as the offseason progresses.