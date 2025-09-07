South Carolina could be in danger as LSU makes move on 4-star Quarterback commit

The LSU Tigers have been trying just about everything to find a quarterback of the future on the recruiting trail. After losing Bryce Underwood to Michigan, it was too late to pivot in the 2025 recruiting class, and it put all eyes on finding someone to headline this 2026 class. In the 2026 class, LSU has made its push for quarterbacks like Jonas Williams, Bowe Bentley, and others, but hasn't been able to find any success, which is odd given the success they've had developing quarterbacks as of late.

As most of the top quarterback recruits in the 2026 class are locked in with their commitments, it looked like LSU had turned their attention to the 2027 recruiting class until Saturday.

LSU turns up the heat on South Carolina commit Landon Duckworth

On Saturday Night was the LSU Tigers hosted Louisiana Tech for their first home game of the season, a new recruit popped up on the radar for Brian Kelly's staff as elite quarterback recruit Landon Duckworth was in attendance.

2026 QB Landon Duckworth taking in the pregame festivities inside Tiger Stadium.



Walking around with 5-star commit Lamar Brown.



Duckworth is the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class.#LSU pic.twitter.com/gwhxh0l0L7 — Glen West (@glenwest21) September 6, 2025

After getting Landon Duckworth on campus for the game, the Tigers and their staff appear to have their sights set on landing the Alabama Native as they offered him a scholarship officially making this a recruitment to watch.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Landon Duckworth is the 85th ranked player in the Country, the 8th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 5th ranked player out of Alabama.

The LSU Tigers could desperately use another young quarterback as Garrett Nussmeier will leave for the NFL after this season, and if Duckworth jumps on board, he'll compete with Michael Van Buren and Collin Hurley to replace Nussmeier.

While signing with South Carolina is appealing, the Tigers may be the best class for any quarterback with commitments from elite wide receiver recruits Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby. Getting a quarterback like Duckworth on board would only help Brian Kelly and his staff as they've built an impressive class without a quarterback to draw in other talent.

