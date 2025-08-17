South Carolina's biggest star is only getting scarier for opposing offenses

The South Carolina Gamecocks put themselves back on the map last season as Shane Beamer's team looked like a serious threat to win the SEC and to go on a run to the College Football Playoff. While LaNorris Sellers rightfully gets the most credit for his part in the turnaround, the Gamecocks biggest star was on the other side of the football.

As a True Freshman, Dylan Stewart stepped into the SEC and was instantly one of the best pass rushers in a league built on it's play in the trenches. The former 5-star recruit racked up 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries while constantly putting pressure on the quarterback.

The Gamecocks defense lost a ton of talent to the NFL Draft this offseason which is a cause for concern as they look to make a Playoff push. As stars up front like Tonka Hemmingway, TJ Sanders, and Kyle Kennard depart, Dylan Stewart is going to need to step up in order for this defense to impact the game in the same way.

The good news for South Carolina is that after Saturday's scrimmage, everyone is raving about the speed and explosiveness with which Dylan Stewart is playing.

The least surprising text I’ve received about South Carolina’s scrimmage on Saturday: “Dylan Stewart is gonna be a problem. He’s playing even faster than he was a year ago.” — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 17, 2025

If South Carolina is going to be a serious threat in the SEC, Dylan Stewart is going to need to be more impactful in that portion of the schedule. 4 of Dylan Stewart's 6.5 sacks came against SEC opponents and if that number can rise, it only helps South Carolina's chances.

The Gamecocks' defense will be playing a ton of fresh faces, especially in the front seven, which is a concern for any team. If Dylan Stewart can demand double teams, it only help his teammates win more often while if Stewart can beat the double teams, this defense is going to be fearsome once again.

