Spotlight on Boise State: A Proven History of Winning
By Tony Thomas
In the dictionary next to the word "winner," there is a picture of the Boise State football team. In their short 29-year history in the FBS, the Broncos football program has posted a winning season in 27 of those years. In 363 games played, Boise State has posted a 278-85-0 record and 18 ten-win seasons.
Victory in the Valley of the Sun
In school history, there is no bigger win for the Broncos than the 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners. Ranked No. 9 at the time, Boise State gave Oklahoma all they could handle, and then gave them some more. Oklahoma scored with around a minute and a half left in the game to tie the game at 28-28, then scored again to take a 35-28 lead for the first time in the game.
Then the fun started.
On the ensuing Boise State possession on fourth down and 18 yards to go, Broncos quarterback Jared Zabransky completed a pass to Drisan James. James then lateralled to Jerard Rabb for a 35-yard touchdown on a beautifully executed hook and ladder play to tie the game at 35 and go into overtime.
In overtime, Oklahoma scored first. The score: Oklahoma 42 - Boise State 35.
Boise State, on fourth down and 2 yards to go from the Oklahoma 6-yard line, executed a half-back pass from Vinny Perretta to Derek Schouman to cut the lead to 42-41.
The Broncos lined up for a 2-point conversion. They wanted to win.
Zabransky took the snap, faked a pass to the right side, and tucked the ball behind his back and handed off to running back Ian Johnson on a Statue of Liberty play as Johnson ran untouched to into the endzone for 2-points and a dramatic 43-42 victory.
During the post-game interview amidst the thrill of one of the greatest walk-off wins in college football history, Johnson proposed to his girlfriend Chrissy. She said yes.
Jeanty chasing Barry Sanders
This season, Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty leads the nation in rushing with 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns through 7 games and has averaged 196 yards per game on the ground. In addition, Jeanty has averaged 8.65 yards per carry. He is a legitimate Heisman contender.
Jeanty has stayed at Boise State and has not chased the NIL money, but instead chose to chase something much more significant. Jeanty has given other teams the middle finger when it comes to NIL money and transferring. He is running with a purpose, leaving scorched earth on the gridirons up and down the Mountain West Conference (MWC).
The Broncos have five remaining games on the schedule. With a potential MWC Championship Game and College Football Playoff appearance, Jeanty has seven games remaining to further his assault on Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards set in 1988.
Jeanty has rushed for over 100 yards in every game this season, including three games of over 200 yards on the ground.
The fantastic 2024 season continued for Boise State on Friday night as they hosted San Diego State. The Aztecs were ranked No. 86 in the FBS in rushing defense, allowing opponents almost 160 yards on the ground. San Diego State held Jeanty in check for the first half, holding him to just 37 yards on the ground and keeping him out of the endzone.
However, in the second half, Jeanty rushed for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Broncos (7-1) defeated the Aztecs 56-24. Jeanty now has 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.