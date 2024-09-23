Week 4 Heisman Watch: Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty shine as non-QB candidates
By Sam Fariss
Week 4 of the college football season has wrapped up and front-runners for the Heisman Trophy are rapidly becoming clearer. The slightly obvious Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe are in the conversation as well as (slight surprise) Cam Ward.
However, two non-quarterback athletes are shining brightly enough to earn themselves a place in the Heisman candidate conversation: Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
Despite both Colorado and Boise State having fairly notable losses already this season (to Nebraska and Oregon, respectively), both Hunter and Jeanty have stood out as undeniable stars throughout the first four weeks of the year.
Even when the Colorado Buffaloes look a little sluggish, Travis Hunter looks like he is playing at the professional level. Not only has Hunter been an unstoppable target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but he has also been a defensive menace for the Buffs' opponents.
Travis Hunter stats through Week 4:
- 37 receptions
- 472 receiving yards
- 5 receiving touchdowns
- 14 total tackles
- 2 passes defended
- 1 forced fumble
- 1 interception
As a two-way player, it's hard to deny Hunters' talent on the field. However, as this season has progressed, his on-field growth has only been highlighted by his apparent maturity and drive for his further education.
Every time reporters from ESPN, FOX, or another sports outlet talk about Hunter, of course they talk about his raw athleticism, but they also talk about what a leader he is and how much he deserves a spot as a Heisman finalist.
Boise State has burst into the Top 25 with wins over Georgia Southern and Portland State, outscoring those teams by 53 points. Even against Oregon, the Ducks only won by a meager 3 points. A big reason for the Broncos' success is their star running back Ashton Jeanty.
Ashton Jeanty stats through Week 4:
- 56 carries
- 586 rushing yards
- 9 rushing touchdowns
- 5 receptions
- 12 receiving yards
Against the Ducks, in his "worst" game of the season, Jeanty still had 192 rushing yards for 3 touchdowns, including a 70-yard breakaway touchdown to keep the game within reach.
Jeanty's leadership and durability on the field, plus his magnetism towards the end zone, have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Heisman conversation.