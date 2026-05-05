Spring Check Up: Is Golesh Ready To Return Auburn To Relevance?

Nine years ago, the Auburn Tigers knocked off two #1 teams back-to-back to put themselves in the SEC Championship Game and in competition for a college football playoff spot. Since that 2017 season the Tigers have posted a 50-49 record (25-41 in the SEC), including an infamous five year streak of losing seasons. Enter former USF Head Coach Alex Golesh. Is Golesh the right choice to return Auburn to SEC and national relevance?

Did Auburn land the right coach?

Auburn has a recent history of…shall we say…”interesting” coaching searches. In 2013 the Tigers interviewed Kirby Smart, but settled on Gus Malzahn. In 2021, then Athletic Director Allen Greene made the out-of-left-field hire of Boise State’s Bryan Harsin. In 2023, the Auburn administration flirted with Lane Kiffin, but ultimately settled on Hugh Freeze. Following the Tigers’ slow start in 2025, the rumor-mill began churning for Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall.

On the surface, Sumrall appeared to be the perfect candidate. An Alabama native whose wife is an Auburn alum, the defensive-minded Sumrall projects the toughness, discipline, and hard-charging energy of a young Pay Dye. It was rumored to be a proverbial “done deal” as early as mid-November. But on the way to the altar, things changed. First, the Florida administration jettisoned their pursuit of Lane Kiffin and began courting Sumrall. Second, Auburn AD John Cohen seemed determined to retain Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin. That second point is alleged to have come to a head Thanksgiving week, and resulted in Sumrall withdrawing himself from consideration on the plains. Ultimately, Alex Golesh at USF, rumored to be the leading candidate at Arkansas, was hired shortly after the season.

Golesh has a strong reputation as a recruiter and offensive specialist. His three years at USF, following a dreadful three year run by Jeff Scott, resulted in an impressive turnaround with an overall record of 23-16 with three straight bowl appearances. In 2025, Golesh posted a nine win campaign with the Bulls and became one of the G6 most sought after coaches. Now Golesh will attempt to re-establish the Auburn program and build a winning team for the first time in half a decade.

Can QB Byrum Brown shine for Auburn?

USF transfer QB Byrum Brown is the most important piece of Auburn’s puzzle. In three years as the Bulls signal caller, Brown completed 64.5% of his passes for nearly 7400 yards and 56 touchdowns, even though he missed most of 2024 with injury. With good size and speed, Brown is also a true dual-threat and posted over 2000 yards rushing at USF with 28 rushing scores in the past three seasons.

The Tigers need Brown to have a big year operating the Auburn offense. The offensive line is a work in progress, and most of the receiving core is new, with a number of high profile pass catchers transferring from Auburn following last season. RB Jeremiah Cobb is a talented and steady piece that Golesh can use to balance the offense and perhaps take some rushing pressure off his quarterback to lessen the chance of injury.

Brown has the talent to lead the Tigers offense to a successful season, and with a bevy of USF transfers following him to town, the hope is that the transition will be a quick one for an offense that has been stuck in the mud for years.

Can D.J. Durkin put together a top tier defense in 2026?

Auburn suffered a number of important defensive losses in the portal following the coaching change. Both returning corners, the projected top EDGE, and a couple of promising young interior defensive linemen were lost in the transition. Interior defensive line and corner will be major questions as the season opens. Xavier Atkins, a potential All SEC linebacker, returns to lead the Tigers defense and that is a huge help…but questions will linger as the season begins.

The 2025 Auburn defense was good enough to keep the Tigers in every game, even with putrid offensive performances week after week. D.J. Durkin has proven more than capable of fielding a solid unit, even with concerning losses in the offseason. If Durkin can complement Golesh’s offensive acumen with a effective defense, the Tigers can become a dangerous team in 2026.

How big is September 19th?

Fair or not, Golesh and Florida’s Jon Sumrall will be tied together for the next 2 or 3 years in the minds of those who follow Auburn closely. Could Auburn have closed the deal with Sumrall? Was it wise to retain Durkin and hire Golesh instead of Sumrall? Fittingly, the Gators come to Auburn on September 19th in the conference opener for both teams. Both programs are in a transition year, and Auburn should expect to win at home against an opponent who is also in the midst of a rebuild. Assuming both teams are unbeaten at that point, this game will be a pivotal early season test of concept for the Auburn program and administration.

Where are the Tigers headed?

There is no realistic way to know if Golesh was the right hire for Auburn in 2026. Many people believed Hugh Freeze would be a solid hire three years ago, and were left shaking their head at his incompetent performance. Golesh has experience in the conference and knows what winning SEC football looks like. He is a creative and respected offensive mind. Most importantly, he is a grinder…a coach who believes that short-cuts make losers and the work must be done in full to be successful. That is a philosophy that Auburn has sorely missed for too many years. If Byrum Brown stays healthy, and D.J. Durkin puts together a solid defensive complement, then the Auburn Tigers have the potential to be a Top 25 team in 2026.