Stanford legend Andrew Luck returning in new 'general manager' role
Andrew Luck, one of Stanford’s most celebrated athletes, is officially returning to his alma mater, not as a player or coach, but as the general manager of the football program.
This newly created role is something like we've never seen before in college football as Stanford football as the university aims to rejuvenate a struggling program. Luck, who quarterbacked the Cardinal from 2008 to 2011, appeared on ESPN College GameDay and shared that he is excited to step into this leadership position, overseeing everything from coaching staff and player recruitment to fundraising and alumni relations.
Stanford’s football program has seen better days, with five losing seasons in the past six years. Luck’s appointment is part of a larger strategy to turn things around, aligning closely with head coach Troy Taylor, who is in his second season with the team.
"I'm excited," Luck told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We're undoubtedly the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we're excited to be part of that challenge."
Luck’s impact at Stanford extends beyond football. A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and the first pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, he helped elevate the program during his college years. After retiring from the NFL in 2019, he remained connected to Stanford, earning a master’s degree in education and supporting university initiatives alongside his wife, Nicole Pechanec, a former Stanford gymnast.
It's going to be interesting to see how Stanford adopts this general manager role. This is something that has been talked about at places around the country, but this is the first instance where we see someone coming in who head coaches will report to.
This likely won't be adopted very quickly at some of the bigger schools around the nation, but it will be interesting to see if Luck taking on some of these responsibilities leads to success at Stanford. If it is, don't be surprised if we see other programs model that going forward.