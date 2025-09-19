Stat Pad Saturday: 3 Heisman hopefuls who need big numbers in Week 4

We're only 4 weeks into the College Football season but, for some Heisman Trophy hopefuls it's getting late early. Whether it's players who haven't had their breakout performance yet, or they've struggled this season, several of the presumed Heisman favorites have fallen from the top group in the race.

The good news for three of the Heisman hopefuls is that this weekend is a step back in competition which should allow them to light up the scoreboard. While wins over Group of 5 programs or inferior teams won't win a player the Heisman Trophy, the stats and confidence boost can only help.

These 3 College Football stars could rejoin Heisman race with big games

When the season began, everyone was in agreement that Jeremiyah Love is the most talented running back in the Country. Through two games, Jeremiyah Love has been impressive but, he may not be getting the ball enough with just 33 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. This weekend, Notre Dame needs it's first win of the season and if Love can cross the 100 yard mark it'll help his case for the Heisman Trophy while also taking a ton of pressure off of CJ Carr.

Coming into the season, all anyone wanted to talk about was Arch Manning and he started the season as the Heisman front runner. Through three weeks, Arch Manning has looked closer to being benched than he has to being the best quarterback in the Country. Manning hasn't taken advantage of his first two chances to put up Heisman level numbers and if he's going to get back into the race it starts with lighting up Sam Houston.

On the season Manning has completed 55.3% of his passes for 579 yards and 6 touchdowns with 3 interceptions while rushing for 112 yards and 3 touchdowns. If Manning can put together an impressive showing in this game and start to build confidence, he could slowly climb back into the race.

After Arch Manning and several other Heisman hopefuls struggled in Week 1, it looked like Garrett Nussmeier may be handed the Heisman Trophy. Instead, the Tigers offense hasn't clicked even in a game against Louisiana Tech where the Tigers should've had the ability to score at will. Through 3 games, Garrett Nussmeier has just 689 yards and 3 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

The Tigers offense is breaking in a ton of new pieces on the offensive line and at receiver which may make this their best chance to gel. In the Tigers games against inferior opponents last season, Nussmeier posted video game numbers and if he can do so again in this game his stats will start to look like those of a Heisman contender.

More College Football News: