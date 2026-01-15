Steve Sarkisian could send the ultimate statement with addition of elite transfer OT

Coming into the season, Texas was the favorite to win the National Championship, earning the top ranking in the AP Poll. Finishing the season 10-3 and missing the College Football Playoff was a disappointing finish for the Texas Longhorns as Steve Sarkisian looks to keep pushing for a National Championship. After what was a disappointing finish, Steve Sarkisian is sending a statement with how he's attacking the Transfer Portal.

At first, it looked like Texas may be resetting as players like Tre Wisner, Parker Livingstone, and CJ Baxter entered the Transfer Portal. Since the Transfer Portal opened, Steve Sarkisian and Texas have been on a warpath, taking any of the elite players they can.

Landing Jordan Seaton would be the ultimate win for Steve Sarkisian

Earlier in the Week, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton shocked college football announcing that he'd be entering the Transfer Portal. Over the past two seasons, Seaton has been one of the best offensive linemen in the country, ranking as the 2nd best tackle in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal rankings.

As Texas continues to land elite talents, Jordan Seaton appears to be the next big target as he's planning on taking a visit to Austin.

Adding Jordan Seaton would instantly upgrade a Texas Offensive Line giving the team an elite offensive tackle duo by playing him opposite Trevor Goosby. The unit was young this season, and now they'll be much improved in 2026, especially if they're able to hold off the field to land Jordan Seaton.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas are collecting elite transfer recruits like it's nothing, giving Texas a chance to win the National Championship in 2026. Texas has already reeled in the #1 WR in Cam Coleman, #2 RB in Hollywood Smothers, #1 LB in Rasheem Biles, and Jordan Seaton would give the team the #2 OL in this class giving Sarkisian an All-Time transfer haul.