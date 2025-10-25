Steve Sarkisian could turn the coaching carousel on its head with Texas departure

The College Football coaching carousel is already overwhelmed with several programs firing their head coaches, creating 11 vacancies. As things currently stand, two jobs are more appealing than any other job, as Penn State is the best job available in the Big Ten, while Florida is the best to open thus far in the SEC.

There aren't many jobs in College Football that send the entire sport into a frenzy, but when they do open, things truly go off the rails. When Nick Saban retired, coaches around the country received contract extensions, as many thought their head coach could get poached.

Steve Sarkisian could leave Texas for the NFL

One of the jobs that would send the entire Country into a frenzy is the Texas Longhorns, with all of the resources the program has, along with the fact that they're now in the SEC. On Saturday Morning, it was reported that Steve Sarkisian could leave for the NFL, starting a domino effect in College Football.

I’m told that representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the Titans’. pic.twitter.com/WhBmN28ela — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 25, 2025

If Steve Sarkisian did leave for the NFL, the level of coaches that the Longhorns would try to hire would be stunning. Texas would likely pursue the likes of Dan Lanning, Marcus Freeman, Lane Kiffin, and possibly even Lincoln Riley.

Texas landing any of those coaches would create a new opening at another Power 4 job where they'd inevitably pursue another big-name head coach.

The question becomes just how interested is Steve Sarkisian in leaving College Football for the NFL? It feels hard to believe, but the fact that the Titans were named as a direct link does make it more interesting that he's interested in leaving. The Texas Longhorns will do whatever it takes to keep Steve Sarkisian, but as Tennessee just saw with Tony Vitello, when the major leagues come calling, it's tough to hold on.