Steve Sarkisian lands early commitment from talented 2027 QB recruit

Now that the chaos of the Transfer Portal has ended, college football programs are focusing on traditional recruiting. The 2026 recruiting class has signed turning everyone's attention to building out the 2027 recruiting class. The Texas Longhorns are among the few programs who actually have a chance to sign the Nation's top ranked recruiting class.

Steve Sarkisian was already a great recruiter, and Texas recruits for itself, but in this NIL and revenue-sharing era, Texas is a recruiting powerhouse. As Texas begins to build its 2027 recruiting class, it's becoming clear that the Longhorns are going to have one of, if not the best, classes in the country.

Steve Sarkisian lands 2027 QB Ty Knutson

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns added a quarterback to their 2027 recruiting class landing a commitment from Ty Knutson.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Ty Knutson has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 210 QB chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State and South Carolina



“I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is! Hook ‘Em”https://t.co/Nc8Gla2ErH pic.twitter.com/NLjOHdVW0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2026

Texas was the hometown team for the Smithson Valley star, and they were able to beat out the likes of Oklahoma State and South Carolina to land the commitment. It's still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but Knutson is a 3-star recruit ranked as 24/7 Sports as the 54th ranked quarterback in the class and the 97th ranked player out of Texas.

The Longhorns certainly view Knutson differently if they were willing to add him this early in the cycle, and he'll likely fly up the recruiting rankings. Texas was never going to be after the top quarterbacks in the class as Arch Manning returns while they've signed highly sought after QBs KJ Lacey and Dia Bell in the last two classes.

Being able to land a quarterback in this class would be a massive boost for Sarkisian, keeping the most important position room stocked. Now Sarkisian and Texas will hope that Knutson and their other highly touted signal callers will help attract other top weapons to Austin.