Steve Sarkisian launches a Godfather level recruiting attack on Georgia while at SEC Media Days

This week brings the SEC to Atlanta, Georgia, for the conference's annual SEC Media Days event. The Texas Longhorns got to make their appearance on Day Two of the event, and heading into a season where the Longhorns are front-runners for the National Championship, led by Arch Manning, there was a ton of buzz for the Longhorns. Given the fact that Steve Sarkisian was taking the stage, no one expected fireworks from Texas today.

Little did everyone in attendance know, Steve Sarkisian was actually in the middle of performing his best Michael Corleone impersonation. While Sarkisian was in Atlanta, his staffers took care of Texas' rivals on the recruiting trail in a stunning sweep resembling the end of the Godfather. The target in this attack wasn't anyone who went against the family business but, the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart.

The first attack came when 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson announced his commitment with hats for Georgia and Texas on the table. When it came time for the Grayson star to announce his commitment, he spurned In-State Georgia picking Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson has Committed to Texas!



The 6’2 215 LB from Lawrenceville, GA chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Oregon, & Clemson



He’s ranked as the No. 1 LB in the ’26 Class (per Rivals)🤘https://t.co/pnxd0NmN0T pic.twitter.com/M9RCJrz8YU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 15, 2025

While Georgia and Kirby Smart were licking their wounds after losing out on the top player in the State, Steve Sarkisian and his program were planning their next attack. Less than a month after the Nation's top defensive tackle James "JJ" Johnson committed to Georgia, the Texas Longhorns were able to pull off a flip.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL James “JJ” Johnson has Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Texas, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 285 DL from Fort Myers, FL had been Committed to the Bulldogs since June 28th



He’s ranked as the No. 1 DL in ‘26 (per Rivals)https://t.co/VeNJnkpzt9 pic.twitter.com/SSRvRwEkIz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 15, 2025

The stunning day had a massive impact on the National Recruiting Rankings and will likely decide who ends up signing the Nation's top ranked class. The Georgia Bulldogs held the Nation's top ranked class for less than 24 hours as the flip of Johnson drops them down in the rankings. Texas entered the day outside of the Top-10 in the rankings yet, they'll finish the day at 6th.

Steve Sarkisian handled the microphone and the media before handing his biggest opponent in the SEC a brutal day on the recruiting trail.

