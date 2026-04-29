Steve Sarkisian may have just ripped the Nation's No. 1 CB away from Mike Elko

When Texas decided to join the SEC, it finally brought back the intensity in the Texas Vs Texas A&M rivalry. When the annual matchups ended, the two fanbases were starved for yearly bragging rights, but the matchup dying may have helped both schools as neither had the right head coach in place. Now, Texas and Texas A&M have elite head coaches in Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko, and the rivalry is hitting a new peak.

Both teams have made the College Football Playoff over the last two years as the programs push for National Championships. A big reason for both schools surging is NIL and Revenue Sharing as the two programs with deep pockets are trading blows on the recruiting trail.

Texas picks up prediction for elite CB recruit John Meredith

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns were given a big reason to get excited as Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman predicted that John Meredith will land in Austin.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, John Meredith is a 5-star recruit, ranking as the 2nd ranked player in the country, the top cornerback in the class, and the top player out of Texas. ESPN, Rivals, and 24/7 Sports all rank Meredith as a top 5 player nationally, and as the top cornerback in the class.

Steve Sarkisian reeling in John Meredith would be especially big considering the fact that he was seen as trending towards Texas A&M before this news. Texas still will need to close this recruitment out as Texas A&M has built the Nation's top class and won't give in easy while schools like Alabama linger.

Landing John Meredith would be a major boost for Texas' class which currently ranks 12th in the country, and 6th in the SEC. Meredith could become Texas' 2nd 5-star recruit joining WR Easton Royal while the Longhorns continue to push for additional commitments.