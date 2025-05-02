Steve Spurrier has college football fans concerned after latest appearance

Love him or hate him, you can still recognize that Steve Spurrier is a College Football Hall of Famer and one of the most recognized personas in the sport.

College football fans are used to seeing Steve Spurrier as the fiery Head Ball Coach who made a name for himself with Florida and South Carolina. Whether he was slinging a visor across the field or offering up a quick-witted response at a press conference, Spurrier always carried himself with a bit of a strut and an unmatched swagger.

However, a new video making rounds on social media has fans talking—and not for the usual reasons.

In a short clip posted on X, Spurrier is seen limping and visibly struggling to move around while attending a special ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina. The event was held to honor women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who had a statue unveiled in her honor outside Colonial Life Arena. Spurrier was there to support the celebration, but many viewers couldn't help but focus on how different he looked from the energetic coach they remembered.

He’s getting old 😔😢 — General Will (@GamecockWill69) April 30, 2025

He looks terrible — James C (@scottm2032) May 1, 2025

I don’t like seeing him get older. He’s an irreplaceable personality and provided us Carolina fans with some great times. — Robert Coleman (@RobertC50845106) May 1, 2025

The Ol Ball Coach is hurtin — Uncle Bonez (@Uncle_Bonez) May 1, 2025

He ain’t looking too good. He can barely walk. Hate to see him like this — Kaitlyn is studying psychology 🏳️‍⚧️ 🥾🏔️ (@KaitlynnCounts) May 1, 2025

It hurts me to watch the Ole Ball Coach walk with bad knees. He needs a cane so he can crack over the heads of Dawgs — Money Never Sleeps SoFi! Great Co. Broken Stock (@Lets_Make_It_2) April 30, 2025

Spurrier just celebrated a major milestone birthday on April 20, turning 80 years old. And while it’s no surprise that age brings changes, it was still sad for fans to see someone who once paced the sidelines with such intensity now appear so slowed down.

For many, Spurrier is one of the most iconic figures in the sport’s modern era. He led Florida to a national championship in 1996 and won six SEC titles. Later, he brought relevance to South Carolina, guiding the Gamecocks to three straight 11-win seasons from 2011 to 2013, something that no one thought he'd be able to do when took over the job in Columbia. Even in retirement, he's stayed close to the game, never shying away from weighing in on the latest storylines with his trademark personality.

Whether you loved him or loved to root against him, there’s no denying Steve Spurrier left a permanent mark on the game. And now, as he enters his 80s, fans everywhere are sending their thoughts and well wishes. Get well soon, Head Ball Coach.

