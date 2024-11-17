Steve Spurrier steps in and possibly saves Billy Napier's job, Florida beats down LSU
Steve Spurrier’s ability to call things before they happen strikes again.
Before Florida’s big game against LSU, the legendary former Gators coach hyped up fans with a bold prediction: “Swarm The Swamp” if the Gators pulled off the upset. Well, that’s exactly what happened. Florida shocked No. 21 LSU with a 27-16 win, and The Swamp was absolutely rocking.
Spurrier made his remarks during a fan event the night before the game, and in typical Spurrier fashion, he didn’t hold back. He encouraged fans to storm the field if Florida won, though he made it clear the goalposts should stay intact. It was classic Spurrier—full of confidence and charm—even with the Gators sitting at 4-5 and going up against a tough opponent.
The Gators didn’t just win; they dominated in key moments.
Florida’s defense brought relentless pressure, sacking LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier seven times and keeping the Tigers’ offense mostly in check. And when it mattered most, the offense delivered, with Jadan Baugh breaking loose for a 55-yard touchdown run late in the game to seal the deal. It was the kind of performance that seemed to channel the energy and swagger Spurrier has always brought to the program.
Billy Napier was quick to give credit to Steve Spurrier after the win, saying that his comments "juiced them up a little bit."
This game was a farcry from what we've seen at times this season with Florida. Just a week ago, Florida looked like a team that had quit in a 49-17 loss to Texas. Now, there seems to be a renewed confidence for the Gators as they finish up their season.
Of course, it wasn't just Steve Spurrier stepping in to give Florida a boost, but the "ole ball coach" seems to deserve a little credit.
Florida will finish out the season with a home matchup against Ole Miss before traveling to Tallahassee to take on in-state rival Florida State. With a 5-5 overall record, the Gators will need to win of their last two to earn a bowl bid.