Steve Spurrier pours cold water on Arch Manning's projected breakout

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Belle of the ball appears to be the Texas Longhorns. Coming off of a deep College Football Playoff run, the Longhorns return a ton of talent across the board but, one figure stands out above the rest. This season is being declared Arch Manning's time as the quarterback's debut as the Longhorns starting quarterback is being highly hyped.

While Manning hasn't been the team's full time starting quarterback, he has starting experience and plenty of playing experience serving as the starter when Quinn Ewers was injured. During his quick flashes on the field, Manning has given the fans plenty to be excited about with a massive arm and the ability to make plays with his legs.

Many are expecting a massive season out of Arch Manning but, there are also plenty of doubters one of which is the Head Ball Coach. Steve Spurrier went on "Another Dooley Noted Podcast" with Pat Dooley where he told everyone to pump the breaks on the Arch Manning Hype Train.

"Most people are picking Texas to win the SEC in football, they’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. My question is, if he was this good how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year? He was a 7th round pick?" Steve Spurrier

The point that Steve Spurrier is making is more than fair as Quinn Ewers frankly wasn't the quarterback many would've expected this season. As Ewers struggled while playing with injury, in the moment Texas fans were asking why Steve Sarkisian didn't pull the plug making Arch Manning the full time starting quarterback.

As Steve Spurrier looks to an answer to his question, he may not need to look far from home to find the answer. The reason Quinn Ewers played over Arch Manning is likely the same reason that Chris Leak played over Tim Tebow. Like Chris Leak, Quinn Ewers was the clear leader of his team and while Manning like Tim Tebow may have been more talented, the Head Coach was never going to throw his leader to the side during the season.

While there's a ton Arch Manning needs to improve upon, there's plenty of reasons to believe that Arch Manning will be one of the biggest stars this season. Manning spent two seasons behind Quinn Ewers learning the offense and his experience playing will only help his transition into the starting role.

When Arch Manning takes the field as the starter, he'll be doing so in Steve Sarkisian's offense which has produced great quarterbacks time and time again. The group that Manning will be passing to is loaded with highly regarded recruits and proven pieces like Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore. Manning will need to show everyone that he can live up to the hype but, he's got all the tools and the right pieces around him to make a massive impact for the Longhorns.

