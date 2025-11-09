Superlatives from week 11: ACC implodes and Heisman Trophy Race zeros in

In a quiet weekend on paper, we had several upsets and fun games go down to the wire. With heavy rain in the Midwest, plenty of games were affected by the rain. It made it a sloppy and fun Saturday of football as the conditions almost brought some of the powers in College Football to the brink.

Best gritty Big Ten Road Win Award 1.0: Indiana 27- Penn State 24

Penn State played a spirited game and had a good chance of winning. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana’s quarterback, had another idea as he drove down the field to win the game on the last drive. A gutsy win by Indiana on the road at Penn State, a place they have never won at before.

Best catch of the season: Omar Cooper, Wide Receiver, Indiana.

Omar Cooper made the catch of the season when he dragged his foot and held onto the high throw from Fernando Mendoza. Incredible catch by Cooper.

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯



WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

Struggling coordinator award: Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator, Penn State

When James Franklin hired Jim Knowles away from Ohio State as their defensive coordinator, many people thought it would push them over the edge. In 5 of their 6 losses, Penn State needed a key stop to win the game, and they collapsed in all 5 of these losses. Same situation this week against Indiana. Get the stop, and you win, and the Knowles unit couldn’t accomplish it.

Best gritty Big Ten Road Win Award 2.0: Oregon 18-Iowa 16.

Like the Indiana-Penn State game, Oregon won the game on the last drive. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore calmly led them in field goal range to get the huge win at Iowa. An impressive road win for Oregon.

Dante Moore just saved Oregon’s season



Absolute DIME 🎯

pic.twitter.com/cFQTTJu6hP — College Football Update (@CFBUpdate_) November 8, 2025

Most impressive win award: Texas Tech 29-BYU 7

In a showdown in the Big 12, everyone thought this would be a great game, but Texas Tech dominated from the start and got a huge win. They are now in the driver's seat in the Big 12 to win the conference.

It's a great time to be a Red Raider 🔔#WreckEm | @TexasTech pic.twitter.com/GDnlETvp3g — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) November 8, 2025

Does anyone want to win this conference award: ACC

Previously unbeaten in the ACC, Virginia got upset by Wake Forest. Then, minutes after that game, Louisville was upset by California. Miami did win, and they might have a chance to get back into the ACC Championship game after being previously left out of the ACC race.

Nice SEC Road win award: Texas A&M 38-Missouri 17

Texas A&M improved to 9-0 in the season when they beat Missouri 38-17. They look like a legitimate National Title contender as they continue to play at a high level. Quarterback Marcel Reed continues to improve and play well each week.

The coach who needed a win more than anyone, award: Luke Fickell, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh confirmed that Luke Fickell would return next year as head coach. Fickell has struggled since he took over as head coach. Then in a rain-soaked game, Wisconsin upset Washington 13-10 to win its 1st Big Ten game of the season. A nice win for a coach and team struggling.

Heisman Trophy Award Update: Two-man race between Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin.

The Big Ten Championship game most likely will feature Indiana vs. Ohio State. It will decide who will win the Big Ten, but it could also decide who wins the Heisman Trophy. Sayin and Mendoza both have started to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, and it looks like a two-man race.