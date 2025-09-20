Syracuse vs Clemson weather delay: Updates, game status, and more

When it rains it pours, especially for the Clemson Tigers fans as their team currently trails 24-14 vs the Syracuse Orange. The team once again looks outmatched in a game everyone expected to win and the fanbase is starting to turn on Dabo Swinney as the team is looking at a potential 1-3 start to a season where many predicted they would win the ACC and the National Championship.

The good news for Dabo Swinney and his staff is that there's an entire second half to play where they can turn things around. The bad news is that the second half will have to wait as the game entered a weather delay at halftime due to lightning in the area.

When will the Syracuse Vs Clemson weather delay end?

The Syracuse Orange Vs Clemson Tigers game officially went into a weather delay at 2:13 PM Eastern as lightning was detected within 8 miles of Memorial Stadium. According to NCAA rules, the game can be resumed 30 minutes after the last registered lightning strike in the area, which would be at the earliest 2:43 PM if everything goes according to plan, but it'll likely come later as the teams will need to warm up.

Update: The game will resume at 3:45 PM ET

When the game begins, the Clemson Tigers will receive the ball to start the second half, and they'll need to go down the field and score. The Tigers' defense has been abysmal in this game as Steve Angeli and the Syracuse offense have been able to pick up whatever they want, passing or running the ball.

This week, Dabo Swinney faced a ton of criticism and if the Tigers manage to lose this game to fall to 1-3, the noise around whether or not he's still the man for the job will only get louder.

