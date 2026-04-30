Tanook Hines is next up in Lincoln Riley’s elite WR factory

The NFL Draft wrapped up this past weekend, and a program that took a big hit was the USC Trojans. Lincoln Riley's explosive offense loses two elite wide receivers as Makai Lemon was picked by the Eagles in the 1st round after winning the Biletnikoff Award, while Ja'Kobi Lane heard his name called on day 2 of the draft.

Losing the production of two players as talented as Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane would be daunting for any offense to overcome. While USC added NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, the Trojans' solution to the losses may have already been on the roster.

Tanook Hines will be Lincoln Riley's next superstar wide receiver

Given that USC had Lemon and Lane at wide receiver, few fans paid close attention to USC's 3rd wide receiver Tanook Hines. The freshman wide receiver finished the season with 34 catches for 561 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Fans wondering what the offense would look like with Hines as the lead wide receiver got their look at it in the Alamo Bowl against TCU as Hines torched the Horned Frogs with 6 catches for 163 yards.

Tanook Hines vs TCU in the Alamo Bowl



6 receptions 163 yards



2026 📈 pic.twitter.com/YY7cYZbKng — Daniel Dixon (@ThatDudeDannyD) January 1, 2026

As the season approaches, Tanook Hines' USC teammates are already calling out that he's set to become one of the best playmakers in the country.

Bring him up in these conversations before it’s too late trust me. https://t.co/VHjhLnMNA0 — Jahkeem “THANOS” Stewart (@flashoutjah) April 30, 2026

If Lincoln Riley is going to make his first College Football Playoff at USC, he's going to need Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson to develop into an elite duo. Guarding the duo is going to be a nightmare for opposing defenses as they both can win deep with ease which should only help Jayden Maiava.

Lincoln Riley believes a championship window is now open at USC, and he may be right with the level of talent he's brought in. Riley as recruited at an elite level, and now it's up to players like Hines to hit that next level.