TCU’s Eric McAlister delivers the season’s most dominant performance vs SMU

In the wide open era of College Football, where explosive passing attacks are the name of the game, we constantly see impressive performances from elite wide receivers. Coming into the final Battle for the Iron Skillet, the gameplan for SMU's defense had to be slowing down TCU's star receiver Eric McAlister as he can make you pay at any moment.

The Iron Skillet is going back to TCU as the Horned Frogs won the final matchup in this rivalry until it's eventually revived. The biggest reason the TCU Horned Frogs came out on top in this game is the fact that Eric McAlister put together the type of performance you only ever see in a video game.

Eric McAlister's performance is the best we'll see in College Football this season

Despite the entire SMU defense trying to limit his output, Eric McAlister was unreal against SMU, finishing the game with 8 catches for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns. When the game hung in the balance in the 4th quarter, McAlister was the go-to guy, and it worked out as he delivered a 70-yard touchdown and a 44-yard touchdown.

Josh Hoover ➡️ Eric McAlister for the 44 yard TD!



Hoover: 22-39, 379 yds, 5 TDs

McAlister: 8 catches | 254 yds | 3 TDs



— Im not a fan of your favorite team (@fsh733) September 20, 2025

It's going to be almost impossible for any player to put up a performance like we saw from Eric McAlister on Saturday, as he was unguardable, making plays after the tackle and winning on jump balls.

When TCU was able to get Josh Hoover and Eric McAlister back in the fold this offseason, the Horned Frogs instantly became a team to watch in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs now move to 3-0 with impressive wins over North Carolina and SMU. The Big 12 is a gauntlet this season and TCU has plenty of big games to play but, with Josh Hoover and Eric McAlister ack in the fold, this team can beat anyone.

