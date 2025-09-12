TCU unveiled a new concession and its terrifying

When you think of concessions at a stadium, you're most likely landing on a burger, hot dog, nachos, chicken fingers, or any other classic item you may get at a Stadium. The TCU Horned Frogs have taken what you'd normally expect at a stadium and turned it upside down by unveiling one of the strangest new items you would ever imagine.

TCU's newest invention is a wild new corndog that raises so many questions

Earlier this weekend, the TCU Athletics Twitter unveiled their newest creation which is a bizarre new take on the Corn Dog. The "Half Acre Korean Corn Dog" as it's called is a hot dog and mozzarella cheese combination which is dipped in ube batter, fried in panko, dusted with ube powder, and drizzled with a sweet and spicy honey.

so much hot dog chatter ... might as well introduce the 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗴 in Section 109



A hot dog + mozzarella cheese combo dipped in ube batter, fried in panko, dusted with ube powder, and drizzled with a sweet and spicy honey



try it this weekend… pic.twitter.com/KYn80dkTAa — TCU Athletics (@TCU_Athletics) September 10, 2025

When announcing the item, TCU introduced it by saying "so much hot dog chatter" which begs the question, who was talking about Hot Dogs? When you look at the picture of TCU's newest menu item you have to wonder how in the world they came up with this idea and who is possibly going to order it. How much is one even willing to pay for this item as it's hard to imagine that there's going to be a massive line waiting to order the purple corndog.

On Twitter, almost every person who saw the newest creation had the same reaction, it looks absurd.

Seriously how on earth did this make it past the first Idea Generation meeting let alone actual product launch? Astounding. — Mykel Schwinger (@MykelSchwinger) September 10, 2025

WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL IS THIS ABOMINATION TCU?



I thought we all agreed to leave the disgusting food items to Kansas State? pic.twitter.com/DYG9qW9o7W — 𝐴 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑛 (@NotWhoYouDream) September 10, 2025

The "Half Acre Korean Corn Dog" looks so visually unappealing that it's impossible to imagine that anyone is going to willingly order it. When you can literally order anything else in the stadium, it's hard to imagine that anyone is going to order that bizarre of a combination. It'll be interesting to see how long the corn dog stays on the menu as this very well could end up being a one and done when nobody orders it.

