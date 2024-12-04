Teams that will host a first-round game in the College Football Playoff
The 12-team College Football Playoff is just a few days away from officially being set.
However, with Tuesday's rankings we got major reveals into what we can expect from seeding when the official playoff field is announced on Sunday.
With Championship Week upon us, there is plenty of excitement for teams playing in their conference title games. Some teams face elimination, while others are in the field regardless of what happens.
Before we get into the way-too-early look at likely seeding, let's not forget how the playoff is set up. The four highest-ranked conference champions will get a bye through the first-round. Then, we will have four games hosted on college campuses to determine who moves on to the next round. These eight teams are made up of seven at-large teams and the fifth highest-ranked conference champion, who doesn't get a bye.
Here's a look at the four teams that will be hosting in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame came into the latest College Football Playoff Rankings ranked No. 4 in the country. At this point in time, it's a foregone conclusion that the Fighting Irish will be a host for the first-round of the playoff. The big question: Where will they be seeded?
With a No. 4 ranking, there's no way that Notre Dame isn't hosting a game and there's a really decent chance that the Fighting Irish are the No. 5 seed when it's all said and done. At worst, they fall to No. 7, but we don't think they'll fall that far.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Despite a loss at home to a bad Michigan team, Ohio State only dropped to No. 6, still ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers and SMU Mustangs. With the latest ranking, Ohio State seems all but guaranteed to host a playoff game, but we'd expect them to be the No. 8 seed. Right now, that Tennessee at Ohio State matchup feels pretty etched in stone.
The loser of the SEC Championship game
Could Georgia losing to Texas — and picking up its third loss — potentially propel Tennessee into the last hosting spot? Maybe, but we don't think so.
The most likely scenario is that the loser of the SEC Championship game — whether it's Texas or Georgia — will still host a playoff game. If Georgia were to lose, we could see the Bulldogs dropping to that No. 8 spot, though, which would put Ohio State in at No. 7 and then it would be Tennessee-Georgia for the first-round instead.
If Texas loses, we'd expect the Longhorns to still be host and they wouldn't drop any lower than the No. 7 seed.
The loser of the Big Ten Championship game
The fourth host will be the loser of the Big Ten Championship game. There's no way that either Oregon or Penn State aren't hosting if they lose in Indianapolis.
The loser of the Big Ten Championship game will be in contention with Notre Dame for the No. 5 overall seed and, at the very worst, they would fall to the No. 6 seed. If Oregon is the loser, the Ducks will absolutely still be the No. 5 seed.
The field is starting to take shape, but it's not totally set yet. Conference champions still have to be played, so buckle up and get ready for another wild ride.