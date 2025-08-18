Tennessee announces its starting quarterback completing the Nico Iamaleava trade

The Tennessee Volunteers underwent one of the craziest stories of the transfer portal this spring when Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the team disagreed on his NIL value leading to him entering the transfer portal. As Iamaleava landed at UCLA, it sent Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar into the transfer portal. When Joey Aguilar picked to transfer to Tennessee, it completed a quarterback swap and tied the two together for the season.

As Nico Iamaleava arrived at UCLA, it was clear that he was the team's starting quarterback and one of the most talented players the program has had in recent years. While Nico Iamaleava had an easy transition into UCLA's starting role, the same can't be said for Joey Aguilar.

When Tennessee lost Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal, the addition of Joey Aguilar didn't ensure that he was the starting quarterback. This fall, Josh Heupel instead opted for a three man quarterback battle as Aguilar battled Jake Merklinger and George MacIntrye.

While the two younger quarterbacks have plenty of talent and could start down the line, in the end the experience of Joey Aguilar was enough for him to win the starting job.

There's plenty to be excited about for Tennessee fans when it comes to Joey Aguilar starting. Aguilar spent two seasons as the starter at App State passing for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. The issue is that Aguilar's 14 interceptions last season were more than anyone else in College Football.

On paper, Joey Aguilar isn't as talented as Nico Iamaleava but, the Volunteers could end up better with Aguilar under center. If Aguilar can cut down on his turnovers and play within the offense, he has the arm talent to strike big in Josh Heupel's offense but, there will be a learning curve.

