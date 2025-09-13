Tennessee fans use College GameDay to unleash savage troll on Kalen DeBoer

College GameDay is back in Knoxville, Tennessee for the biggest game of the weekend as the Volunteers host the Georgia Bulldogs. There are few things the two fanbases can agree on yet, they found time on Saturday to unite against a common enemy in the Alabama Crimson Tide. During this weekend's College GameDay show, the crew got to speak with Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer.

Interviewing Kalen DeBoer while in enemy territory may not have been the smartest idea that deep in enemy territory as the Volunteers had a trick up their sleeve and the Georgia fans were more than happy to join in. As the crew interviewed Kalen DeBoer, you couldn't hear him as the Volunteers broke out the Florida State war chant trolling DeBoer and Alabama for their loss to the Seminoles.

Whether the fanbase planned to do it or they all quickly picked up and joined in, it was an incredible troll job and part of what makes College Football the absolute best. The Tennessee fans have no shortage of hate for Alabama, and with Nick Saban on the desk for College GameDay this weekend, they certainly needed to unleash their anger on someone.

The good news for Kalen DeBoer is that he and his team will have a chance to make both teams pay for their troll job when they face the Bulldogs and Volunteers later this season. Kalen DeBoer will need to use the troll as motivation much better than he used Thomas Castellanos' comments about Alabama to his advantage.

Alabama faces Wisconsin today before a bye week ahead of their clash on 9/27 against Georgia, while the Volunteers linger on the Third Saturday in October in two games that could make or break the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa.

