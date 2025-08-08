Tennessee Football just got its star cornerback back at the perfect time

Few players were more important to the Tennessee Volunteers success in 2024 than elite cornerback Jermod McCoy. The Vols lock-down defensive back would shut down an entire side of the field recording 44 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions which was the second most in the SEC. Heading into the 2025 season, Jermod McCoy is slated to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Country and the biggest piece on the Vols' defense which makes the way his offseason began disappointing.

Right after Tennessee's loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Jermod McCoy went right back to work but, suffered a torn ACL in an offseason workout.

JUST IN from @AustinPriceless: #Vols All-American CB Jermod McCoy suffers torn ACL, projected back for 2025 season



🔗 https://t.co/vGNEz2sKYW pic.twitter.com/QtOElxedjl — Volquest Staff (@Volquest_On3) January 15, 2025

The timing of the news made it even more concerning as with a timetable ranging anywhere from 6 to 12 months recovering, it put McCoy's 2025 season in jeopardy. At the start of the Vols fall camp, Josh Heupel declared that there was no timetable for McCoy's return which made it concerning for Tennessee fans.

On Friday Morning, the Tennessee Volunteers got their best news yet, as their star cornerback returned to the field for the first time in 7 months.

Tennessee All-American CB Jermod McCoy practicing 7 months after ACL tear.



He’s still got a ways to go, but best news of camp so far. pic.twitter.com/Z8VOi57XUM — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) August 8, 2025

While Jermod McCoy still has a long way to go as he'll need to return to physical contact, Tennessee getting McCoy back onto the field is massive news for the Volunteers. Tennessee is still 22 days away from their first game of the season which gives McCoy a chance to be on the field when the Vols take on Syracuse.

Given that Tennessee will be starting a new quarterback whether it's Joey Aguilar or a first time starter, the defense will need to lead this team. Having Jermod McCoy lock down one side of the field is crucial for the Vols defensive approach and everyone will now track his recovery closely ahead of the season.

More Tennessee Volunteers News: