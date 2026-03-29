Tennessee is pushing all the right buttons in recruitment of 5-star Texas commit

The recruiting trail is on fire as programs are currently putting on a major push to build up their 2027 recruiting classes. While programs look to build up their classes, other programs aren't shying away from doing damage to another program by flipping a recruit. One prospect several blue bloods are showing extreme interest in is Louisiana native Easton Royal.

The Brother Martin Crusaders star is ranked as the 9th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Louisiana in the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings. The Louisiana Native committed to Texas back in November, but his announcement is far from the end of his recruitment.

Tennessee is surging in the recruitment of 5-star Easton Royal

While there are plenty of schools still trying to flip Easton Royal away from Texas, the Tennessee Volunteers are a program worth watching as this recruitment continues. This weekend, the 5 star made his first trip to Knoxville, and it sounds like Tennessee left an impression on Easton Royal.

Five-star Texas WR commit @easton_3k says Vols ‘blew it out of the water’ during first visit to Tennesseehttps://t.co/lzBWu0r7gz pic.twitter.com/gitve1qz5w — Ryan Callahan (@RyanCallahan247) March 29, 2026

Texas still holds a commitment from Easton Royal, but as the offseason progresses, it's going to be hard for the Longhorns to hold on. Tennessee is already making a major push while In-State LSU can truly turn up the heat. Royal committed to Texas before Lane Kiffin took over the In-State program, and with LSU's history developing wide receivers, they'd be hard to turn down.

Josh Heupel and his staff have been on a hot streak recruiting wide receivers, and Easton Royal would mark arguably the biggest win yet. Last recruiting cycle, Tennessee flipped elite wide receiver Tristen Keys away from LSU, and pairing a talent like Keys with an elite player like Easton Royal could create one of the most exciting wide receiver duos in the Country.