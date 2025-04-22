Tennessee surprises everyone with how cheap they landed QB Joey Aguilar

After everything that went down with Nico Iamaleava—NIL demands, skipped practices, and a messy exit to UCLA—you’d think Tennessee would have to break the bank to land a quality replacement. But the Vols did the exact opposite.

They pulled off what might end up being one of the smartest and most efficient moves of the entire offseason: signing Joey Aguilar for a fraction of what they were paying (or expected to pay) Iamaleava.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, Aguilar is expected to make “seven figures less” than what Iamaleava was earning at Tennessee. And for reference, Iamaleava was reportedly set to earn around $2.4 million through NIL in 2025 before attempting to negotiate for $4 million. That means Tennessee just locked down a productive, experienced quarterback for what might be around the market value for a backup QB in the Power Four.

Aguilar comes to Knoxville after throwing for more than 3,000 yards in each of his last two seasons at Appalachian State. He had 33 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards of total offense in 2023 alone, leading the Mountaineers to a Sun Belt title game appearance. This isn’t a “take a flyer” type of transfer. This is a plug-and-play guy who’s proven he can run an offense and win games.

The value here is wild when you look at the full picture. Aguilar has none of the drama that followed Iamaleava out the door. He doesn’t come with unrealistic contract demands. And he brings something that’s been missing from Tennessee’s QB room lately—experience, leadership, and consistency.

That’s not to say Iamaleava didn’t have talent. He did. But he also carried a heavy price tag and created more headaches than what Josh Heupel thought he was worth. Aguilar’s arrival, on the other hand, signals a fresh start where it seems the focus is back on football.

