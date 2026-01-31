Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal report card: Did Josh Heupel do enough?

The Tennessee Volunteers followed up a College Football Playoff season in 2024 by missing the Playoff in 2025. After a disappointing season, Josh Heupel needed to make some changes, and with the firing of defensive coordinator Tim Banks, this team will look much different next season. Between the losses to the NFL Draft and to the Transfer Portal, Tennessee needed to check off a ton of needs this offseason.

Hiring Jim Knowles proved to be crucial for Tennessee as he helped fill the needs on this roster by bringing big pieces with him from Penn State. The questions, however, land on Josh Heupel and the offense, which will make or break the Vols in 2026.

Grading the Tennessee Vols' lopsided transfer haul

Most Important Addition: Ryan Staub

As Joey Aguilar fights for another season of eligibility in court, Tennessee needed to land an experienced quarterback. Josh Heupel landed Colorado transfer Ryan Staub who picked up some experience this season. Staub is mostly unproven, but he'll compete with the younger pieces in the room for the starting job.

Most Impactful Addition: Amare Campbell

Jim Knowles was able to bring Amare Campbell with him from Penn State after the two spent a season together in Happy Valley. Campbell had an outstanding season in Jim Knowles' defense, racking up 103 tackles with 3 sacks. Tennessee gets an experienced linebacker to fill the role, helping serve as a coach on the field as everyone learns the defense.

Sleeper Addition: TJ Metcalf

One of the most underrated additions that Tennessee was able to make this offseason was landing Michigan safety TJ Metcalf. The Volunteers are getting an experienced defensive back as Metcalf has been a starter for the Wolverines along with Arkansas. Metcalf will step right in at safety to replace Boo Carter and give the team a solid piece in the secondary.

Highest Upside Addition: Chaz Coleman

As a True Freshman, Chaz Coleman didn't play a ton for Penn State, but when he was on the field, he flashed as a player who could be an elite edge rusher. Jim Knowles was able to lure the star freshman to Knoxville. Coleman looks destined to shine in an every-down role and could develop into a 10+ sack per season player.

Biggest Loss: Rickey Gibson

After the way Rickey Gibson flashed in 2024, Tennessee fans were excited about the elite cornerback trio they could have in 2025. Instead, Rickey Gibson III was injured in the season opener and never returned, while Jermod McCoy didn't return from his torn ACL in the offseason. Gibson would've been a key part of the Volunteers' defense, but he'll instead look to bounce back at Texas A&M.

Offensive Grade: C

The Tennessee Volunteers lost a ton to the NFL Draft and to the Transfer Portal on offense, which leaves some serious holes. The additions Josh Heupel made leave a ton to be desired, but they could be pieces that develop to exceed expectations. It's hard to be too excited about what Tennessee has on offense with the questions they have at quarterback, which Heupel thought were a big enough issue that he tried to land Sam Leavitt.

Defensive Grade: A+

Tennessee fans should be beyond excited about the talent the defense will have next season, as this unit is entirely rebuilt. Jim Knowles is bringing in a ton of high-level players from Penn State, and when paired with the pieces Tennessee brings back, this unit could be one of the best defenses in the SEC.

Overall Grade: B

Overall, Tennessee did more than enough to build a contender on defense, but the offense is a massive question for the Volunteers. Josh Heupel is betting on a ton of unproven pieces taking developmental leaps, and it could end up being a home run or it could be the thing that sinks this team.