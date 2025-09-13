Tennessee wasted an All-Time performance by Chris Brazzell II in loss to Georgia

One of the greatest single-game efforts by a wide receiver came from Tennessee Volunteers alumnus Jalin Hyatt. As the Tennessee Volunteers finally ended their losing streak against Alabama, Hyatt turned into Superman and was unstoppable in 2022. Hyatt would catch 6 passes for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns in an insane showing. It didn't matter if Kool-Aid McKinstry or Terrion Arnold was manned up with Hyatt or if Alabama was in zone he kept on scoring.

While Hyatt has one of the greatest showings in school history, he now has company in current Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell. The Volunteers wasted one of the greatest performances of All-Time as Brazell had 6 catches for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns yet, Tennessee ignored him down the stretch.

Chris Brazzell's first touchdown of the game was remarkable as Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV was all over him, committing pass interference but it did not matter as Brazzell fought through the contact and ended up scoring.

CHRIS BRAZZELL IS A GROWN MAN. SIT DOWN PUPS.

pic.twitter.com/dxZaAU2qKy — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) September 13, 2025

Compared to his first touchdown of the game, Chris Brazzell II's second touchdown was far easier yet, he still climbed the ladder to bring in a high pass from Joey Aguilar.

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II has 4 receptions, 106 yards and 2 touchdowns



It's the first quarter pic.twitter.com/vI28kuuc22 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) September 13, 2025

At the end of the third quarter, Chris Brazzell made one of the greatest catches of the season as he elevated over star cornerback Daniel Harris for an incredible touchdown to give Tennessee back the lead.

CHRIS BRAZZELL ARE YOU KIDDING ME? TENNESSEE REGAINS THE LEAD!



pic.twitter.com/ixqIDv2Iae — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 13, 2025

The Volunteers had every chance to seal this game including a drive where they missed the game winning field goal and the biggest reason they may have lost is the fact that they didn't go to Brazzell on either their drive to try and win in regulation or when they missed a long field goal attempt in overtime. Josh Heupel has had some excellent moments but, not going back to Brazzell cost him this game.

More Tennessee Volunteers News: