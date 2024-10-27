Texas A&M has a quarterback controversy: Has Conner Weigman been replaced?
In a dramatic SEC showdown, No. 14 Texas A&M surged to a 38-23 victory over No. 8 LSU, largely thanks to a crucial quarterback change at halftime.
Aggies head coach Mike Elko made the bold decision to replace struggling starter Conner Weigman with freshman Marcel Reed, a move that ultimately led to an impressive second-half comeback and kept Texas A&M undefeated in SEC play.
Weigman’s first half was underwhelming, with the quarterback completing just 6-of-18 passes for 64 yards. LSU capitalized on his struggles, carrying a 17-7 lead into halftime. However, Elko’s decision to introduce Reed into the game immediately paid dividends. On his very first drive, following an interception by Texas A&M’s BJ Mayes that placed the Aggies on the LSU 8-yard line, Reed ran in for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to three points.
From there, Reed became a game-changing force for Texas A&M.
Just minutes later, he scored another rushing touchdown, capitalizing on LSU's special teams' mistakes and further swinging the momentum in the Aggies' favor. Reed’s dual-threat capabilities caused endless problems for LSU’s defense, as he not only extended plays with his legs but also connected on a critical 54-yard pass to wide receiver Noah Thomas. His dynamic play added a new dimension to Texas A&M’s offense, one that LSU struggled to counter.
Texas A&M fans were split on what the Aggies should do moving forward.
Regardless of what Mike Elko decides to do moving forward, you have to respect the decision he made at halftime, with what essentially may serve as the defining mark in Texas A&M's hunt to get to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game and to lock up a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Meanwhile, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a tough second half. After throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Nussmeier’s fortunes took a turn for the worse. He threw three interceptions in the second half, each one leading to an A&M touchdown. Despite finishing with 405 passing yards and two touchdowns, the turnovers proved too much to overcome, allowing Texas A&M to pull away and secure the win.
This victory gives Texas A&M a crucial edge in the SEC standings, as they now hold a tiebreaker over LSU. With a manageable schedule ahead, the Aggies are well-positioned to make a serious run at the SEC title, putting them in the driver's seat for a potential playoff spot.
But, the big question will be this: Who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M moving forward? Mike Elko has a QB controversy on his hands.