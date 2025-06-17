Texas A&M lands priority target KJ Edwards beating out SEC rivals

College Football recruiting truly reaches it's peak in late May into early June as official visits get underway. As the Nation's most sought after recruits make the rounds to their top programs, they come closer to making a decision on the program they'll attend for the next four years. The Month of June has seen some of the Nation's top recruits fly off of the boards shaping how the rest of the recruiting cycle will play out.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the biggest benefactors from this rush on commitments quickly filling out their class. Monday Night brought the commitment of elite offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough, marking the 5th commitment this Month.

Texas A&M keeps elite Running Back KJ Edwards at home

On Tuesday, the Texas A&M Aggies got their biggest recruiting win yet, landing elite running back KJ Edwards over Texas, LSU, and Alabama.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB KJ Edwards has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’11 195 RB from Carthage, TX chose the Aggies over Texas, LSU, & Alabama



He’s ranked as the No. 3 RB in ‘26 (On3)



“All glory to God!! AggieLand I’m home.”https://t.co/49ZErrAyXJ pic.twitter.com/4PSU22XrPm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Edwards is the Nation's 45th ranked player, the 4th ranked running back, and the 6th ranked player out of Texas. Edwards becomes the Aggies highest ranked recruit in the Nation's 6th ranked recruiting class.

The Aggies now hold commitments from the State's two best running backs as Mike Elko begins to build the program to his standard. In his Junior season, Edwards rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while flashing a ton of potential as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

As the Summer progresses, Texas A&M's class could explode as Mike Elko has positioned himself well with several elite recruits. Next to commit is the Nation's top cornerback Brandon Arrington who will pick between the Aggies and Oregon on Thursday. Other names to follow include 5-star DL Lamar Brown, 4-star WR Boobie Feaster, 4-star edge Kevin Ford, and several other elite prospects.

