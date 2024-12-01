Texas A&M might wish they never invited Texas to the SEC
The Lone Star Showdown returned with plenty of excitement, but it was the Texas Longhorns who walked away victorious, defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 17-7 on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
The No. 3-ranked Longhorns showcased their dominance particularly on the defensive side of the ball, dashing the playoff hopes of the No. 20 Aggies.
The game began with Texas making an early statement. Quarterback Arch Manning capped a 93-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, putting the Longhorns up 7-0. From there, Quinn Ewers took control, leading Texas on an 80-yard drive in the second quarter that ended with a touchdown pass to Jaydon Blue. By halftime, Texas had added a field goal to extend their lead to 17-0.
Texas A&M’s offense struggled to find its rhythm throughout the night. Quarterback Marcel Reed finished with 146 passing yards but couldn’t generate any scoring drives. The Aggies’ lone touchdown came from their defense, with Will Lee III returning an interception 93 yards for a score in the third quarter.
That gave A&M a glimmer of hope, but the offense failed to capitalize on key opportunities, including a blocked punt in the fourth quarter that resulted in a turnover on downs near the goal line.
On the ground, Texas dominated with 240 rushing yards, led by Quintrevion Wisner’s 186-yard effort. Meanwhile, A&M’s run game was held to just 102 yards, with Amari Daniels managing only 21 yards on 13 carries.
The win sends Texas to the SEC Championship Game, while A&M is left to reflect on what could have been. After starting the season strong, the Aggies dropped three straight conference games to close out the regular season.
In Texas's first season in the SEC, the Longhorns are already heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. Despite having a 12-year headstart over its in-state rival, Texas A&M has yet to play in an SEC Championship game since joining the league.
This particular loss, one on their home field with a chance to end that streak of missing the conference title game, is going to sting for quite a while in College Station.