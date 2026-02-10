Texas A&M poised to pull off massive 5-star recruiting win per latest forecast

Under Mike Elko, the Texas A&M Aggies have started to achieve the level of success they expected and hoped for during the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggies are 19-7 overall and 12-4 in SEC play under Mike Elko, and as the results continue to impress, recruits are taking notice. While Jimbo Fisher was an elite recruiter, if you build a winning program, the recruits will always follow.

Heading into the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Aggies will have a great chance at signing another Top 10 recruiting class while Mike Elko and his staff will push for the Nation's top recruiting class. The latest news gives Mike Elko and Texas A&M a ton to be excited about if they can seal the deal.

Texas A&M lands prediction to gain 5-star Zyron Forstall

On Monday, Mike Elko and Texas A&M moved into the pole position for 5-star recruit Zyron Forstall landing a prediction from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman.

Landing Zyron Forstall would mark one of the biggest wins of the Mike Elko era, as he'd become the latest 5-star recruit to join the mix. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Zyron Forstall is the 9th-ranked recruit in the Country, the top-ranked edge rusher in the class, and the 2nd-ranked player out of Florida.

While Zyron Forstall plays for IMG Academy, he's a New Orleans native, meaning Texas A&M will have to hold off Lane Kiffin and LSU among many other contenders.

Mike Elko builds his teams at the line of scrimmage, and landing a 5-star pass rusher of Forstall's caliber would give this team an elite talent. The impressive part about Elko is that he's developed a ton of players who were seen as lesser talents meaning a player with the tools that Forstall has should live up to the billing as a 5-star recruit.