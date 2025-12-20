Texas A&M police going viral for eye-opening citations during Miami-CFP game

When the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, plenty of people had complaints about the format which remains a work in progress. The one thing everyone can agree on however is the fact that the home games create an incredible atmosphere and encapsulate everything that's great about college football.

Texas A&M lost the final game of the regular season, which kept the Aggies from playing for the SEC Championship Game and earning a first-round bye. Considering how incredible the atmosphere is in College Station, it may have worked out for the best as the Aggies are fired up for this showdown with Miami.

Texas A&M campus police share incredible fan citations during the CFP game

Every college football season, fans are reminded about how great the Texas A&M campus police department social media account is. Each week, Texas A&M PD shares citations handed out at the games giving fans all-time gems like this post from the Auburn game.

Public Intoxication. PA 102. Unable to walk. Given opportunity to call a sober friend but he locked himself out of his phone. Arrested. #BTHOauburn — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) September 27, 2025

One Texas A&M fan was so excited for the Playoff clash that they brought 7 Fireball shooters into the game.

MIP. NEAT. 7 Fireball shooters in pockets. Citation issued. Ejected. #BTHOmiami — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) December 20, 2025

Another fan knew they were in trouble, instantly dropping their beer upon seeing a officer and drinking water, which didn't keep them from receiving a citation.

MIP. PA 100A. Saw officer and dropped beer. Then started drinking water. Citation issued. #BTHOmiami — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) December 20, 2025

One fan was ready for whatever the game may bring, bringing a Red Bull and a Twisted Tea to the game, but they ended up getting ejected before the game even kicked off.

NEAT. Red Bull & Twisted Tea in pockets. Ejected. #BTHOmiami — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) December 20, 2025

On-Campus College Football Playoff games were the best thing for the sport, as we're getting crowds that truly care, rather than playing these games at a neutral site where most of the students and biggest fans can't make the trip. Moving forward, it would be incredible to see the top 4 seeds also get home games, as it gives the home team a clear advantage, which the best teams certainly deserve.