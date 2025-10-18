Texas A&M vs Arkansas weather delay: Updates, game status, and more

On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks will look to pick up the first win of the second Bobby Petrino era as they host the 4th ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Last weekend, the Razorbacks gave Tennessee fits and this group could end up putting a scare into a Texas A&M team that's looked like arguably the best in the SEC and the Country.

The lone issue for the Arkansas Razorbacks is that this game may not get underway for a while due to the conditions. Due to thunderstorms in the area, the Razorbacks and Aggies have already started to make kickoff time adjustments that could keep moving throughout the day.

Arkansas Razorbacks Vs Texas A&M Aggies weather delay updates

The Razorbacks and Aggies were originally set to kick off at 2:30 PM, but the weather in the area had other plans. This afternoon, the Razorbacks announced that they'd be pushing kickoff back by 2 hours moving the game to 4:30 PM.

Due to this afternoon's weather forecast, kickoff for our game vs. Texas A&M has been moved back to 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 18, 2025

The hope for Arkansas and Texas A&M will be that moving the game back should allow the teams to play without a massive effect or additional delays by the weather. The NCAA rules state that if lightning is detected in the area, the game must stop and be delayed by 30 minutes which both sides would like to avoid.

For Texas A&M this is a game that the Aggies should win and they'll have to win if they're truly a National Championship contender and a team that's going to win the SEC. Arkansas and Bobby Petrino have far more to gain by winning this game as it'd get the Razorbacks on the board while giving Petrino a big win as he looks to earn the full-time coaching job.

