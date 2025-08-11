Texas continues to get the benefit of the doubt in the Preseason AP Poll

Coming off of a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Texas Longhorns are feeling the love in the lead-up to the 2025 College Football season. When the preseason coaches poll was released, the Texas Longhorns held the top ranking which seemed to be a bit of a stretch. On Monday, the Associated Press released the preseason AP Poll and once again, Steve Sarkisian's group leads the way.

While there's certainly an argument that Texas is the best team in the Country, it's one that should be proven during the season. When you look at the Longhorns roster, there's a clear lack of experience at several positions which should raise red flags.

Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams leave massive holes at Offensive Tackle which is never ideal when breaking in a first-year starter at quarterback. The Longhorns lose their three most productive receivers and aside from Ryan Wingo, Texas doesn't have proven receivers on the outside to fill the holes. Texas will always feel good about their ability to develop defensive backs but, Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba are nearly impossible to replace.

Some of these concerns have already come to life as the Longhorns offense has struggled this fall against their starting defense especially in the trenches.

The biggest question is whether or not Arch Manning will be able to step into the starting role left behind by Quinn Ewers and lead this team to a National Championship. Whether you believe Quinn Ewers was a good quarterback or not, something has to be said for the fact that he led this team on back to back runs to the College Football Playoff and his experience is the one thing Arch Manning can't match.

The start of the season will almost instantly prove whether or not Texas has the true making of the Nation's best team as they'll take on Ohio State. The sheer lack of experience at some of the most important positions has to be a concern but, the AP and the Coaches are buying all of the Texas stock they can get their hands on.

More Texas Longhorns News: